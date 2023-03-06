UrduPoint.com

Turkey Has Many Allies In NATO, Not Reliant Only On US - Presidency Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Turkey has multiple allies within NATO and does not rely solely on the United States, Cagri Erhan, a member of the Turkish Presidency's Security and Foreign Policies Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"There are hundreds of issues which are taken by NATO bureaucracy and agencies. So, the US is not Turkey's only ally in NATO. We have many ongoing and functioning mechanisms within NATO with other members and other allies," Erhan said.

The official noted that Ankara was cooperating with all NATO members in some capacity, including with Washington. At the same time there have been recent major issues that complicated Turkey's relations with the US.

"Particularly, the US activities in Syria is a clear example of this kind of non-friendly actions against Turkey. And its backing of Greece in Aegean sea and eastern Mediterranean is also creating some concerns in Ankara," Erhan explained.

With regard to Sweden and Finland, whose accession to NATO is still delayed by Turkey, the Turkish official said it was perfectly in line with NATO protocols where voting is not by majority and "one of the members can block all the process."

All NATO allies but Turkey and Hungary have approved and ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden, which applied shortly after the start of hostilities in Ukraine. Turkey has been accusing Stockholm and Helsinki of supporting "terrorists," referring to supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. After a controversial Quran-burning incident in Sweden earlier this year, Turkey asked NATO allies if Finland's application can be approved separately.

