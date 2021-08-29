UrduPoint.com

Turkey Has No Doubts About Buying 2nd Regiment Of S-400s From Russia - Erdogan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Turkey will undoubtedly purchase a second regiment of Russian S-400 air defense systems from Moscow, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on his flight from Sarajevo on Sunday.

"We have no doubts regarding the purchase of a second batch of S-400s from Russia," Erdogan said, broadcast by Turkish NTV channel.

He also mentioned the use of Russian planes by Ankara during the recent wildfires and noted that he had discussed the matter during his last phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan promised to raise the matter during his next visit to Russia.

More Stories From World

