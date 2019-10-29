UrduPoint.com
Turkey Has No Intention Of Changing Demographic Makeup In Northern Syria - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:36 PM

Turkey has no intention of altering the demographic structure of the northern Syrian region but hopes to create an opportunity for the Syrians who were made homeless by terrorism to return, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik on Tuesday

"Turkey has no goals other than to contribute to the restoration of historical, geopolitical and demographic justice in the region. Moreover, Turkey does not have a goal of changing the demographic structure of the region. This is an anti-terror operation, the fight against terrorism will create the ground for the return of the Syrians who were made homeless due to the actions of the Democratic Union Party and Kurdish Liberation Forces. Kurds, Arabs, Christians and other citizens suffering under oppression will be in a better position when they are free," Samsar said.

Turkey hosts over 3.5 million Syrian refugees, some of which it plans to resettle into the 20-mile buffer area along Syria's border with Turkey.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia, labeled as terrorists by Ankara. Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 a 10-point memorandum under which Turkey would suspend its operation if the Kurdish militia pulled out of the region in a given window of time.

On Sunday, the Kurdish forces announced that they had begun withdrawing from the territory. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called into question the Kurdish withdrawal effort, saying on Monday that there are still some Kurdish elements in the area. The withdrawal deadline under the Russia-Turkey memorandum expires at 6:00 pm Moscow time (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday.�

