(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey has no right to interpret the international law in a way that justifies Ankara's drilling for resources in Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris told Sputnik on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) - Turkey has no right to interpret the international law in a way that justifies Ankara 's drilling for resources in Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"That is an invasion [by] Turkey into our Exclusive Economic Zone ... There are international regulations and laws and it is not up to Turkey to explain what the international laws are and to make its own law based on military power occupation. Otherwise any big country could invade to the small neighbor and say I have the right here," Syllouris said on the sidelines of the fourth Conference of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

According to the politician, Nicosia expects "friendly countries like Russia," which is a UN Security Council member, to help prevent Turkey from "invading Cyprus.

"

Ankara and Nicosia have long been at odds over Turkey's drilling operations off the coast of Cyprus. The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus believe that they have the right to drill for natural resources in the area. The underlying cause of the dispute is the unresolved situation around the status of the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish drilling has been criticized by the United States and the European Union, which cut financial assistance to Ankara by $164 million in July. Washington accused its NATO ally of provocations, while Russia urged both Turkey and Cyprus to show restraint.