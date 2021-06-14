Turkey Has Not Seen 'Support' From NATO in Efforts to Tackle Terrorism - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that NATO allies have not provided Ankara with the anti-terrorism assistance it hoped for.

"Unfortunately, we did not see the support and solidarity that we hoped to see from our [NATO] allies and partners in our fight against all forms of terrorism," Erdogan said in a pre-recorded address to the NATO 2030 at Brussels Forum.