UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Has Ordered $1Bln Worth Of Russian Military Equipment - Russian Defense Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:47 PM

Turkey Has Ordered $1Bln Worth of Russian Military Equipment - Russian Defense Agency

Turkey has ordered $1billion worth of Russian military equipment, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Turkey has ordered $1billion worth of Russian military equipment, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said.

The volume of Russian-Turkish export contracts has not been officially revealed earlier.

"We can state today that the portfolio of Turkey's orders for Russian equipment is estimated at around $1 billion," Shugayev said in an interview with Turkey's Ecoturk tv broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey TV Billion

Recent Stories

Russia Invites Military Units From 19 Countries to ..

3 minutes ago

Roscosmos, NASA Negotiating Prospects of Flying Ea ..

3 minutes ago

Argentina Extends Deadline of Debt Negotiations Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Australia probes US police assault on its journali ..

2 minutes ago

Formula One unveils 8-race schedule in Europe from ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Security Service Detains Ukrainian Officer ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.