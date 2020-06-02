Turkey Has Ordered $1Bln Worth of Russian Military Equipment - Russian Defense Agency

Turkey has ordered $1billion worth of Russian military equipment, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Turkey has ordered $1billion worth of Russian military equipment, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said.

The volume of Russian-Turkish export contracts has not been officially revealed earlier.

"We can state today that the portfolio of Turkey's orders for Russian equipment is estimated at around $1 billion," Shugayev said in an interview with Turkey's Ecoturk tv broadcaster.