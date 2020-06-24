Turkey Has Right For More S-400 Systems, Russia Ready to Seal Deal - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Turkey has the right to vie for a new agreement on an additional supply of S-400 defense missile systems and Russia will subsequently be ready to deliver, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters on Wednesday.

"They [Turkey] have the right to do so, if they express a desire, we will seal [the deal]," Borisov said, answering a question about the possibility of Turkey acquiring additional Russian armament before year's end.