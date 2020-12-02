Turkey: Hazelnut exports reach 81,421 tons in 3 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports were 81,421 tons in the first three months of the export season, down from 139,814 tons in the same period last year, a regional trade union announced Wednesday

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's hazelnut exports were 81,421 tons in the first three months of the export season, down from 139,814 tons in the same period last year, a regional trade union announced Wednesday.

The Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Union reported that Turkey had earned $557.6 million from hazelnut exports in the first three months of the export season, which starts in September and ends in August.

In the same period last season, hazelnut revenues amounted to $902.94 million.

The union's data showed 47.55% of the country's hazelnut exports were processed products worth $264.6 million, with the rest raw hazelnuts.

With over 74% of total exports, the EU remained the top export market for Turkish hazelnuts.

Turkey is the world's largest hazelnut exporter.

In the last season, the country made a historic record in hazelnut exports, selling 343,000 tons worth $2.3 billion