Turkey Helps Georgia to Extinguish Long Fire in Borjomi Forest - Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Turkish specialized firefighting aircraft have come to the aid of Georgia to extinguish fire in the forest area of the central resort town of Borjomi, which has been burning for almost a week, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Within the frames of the international aid, in Borjomi municipality, a firefighting aircraft with 8-ton tank of the Republic of Turkey was involved in the process of treating fire sectors from the morning. Today, two additional specialized firefighting aircrafts will be involved in fire fighting activities," the ministry said.

A firefighting train will join the process of fire extinguishing starting from the morning, the ministry said, adding that "fire sources of different complexity" are still present on the ground due to the high temperature and wind.

As previously reported by the ministry, the first hotbeds of fire in the forest were detected on August 18. The wind and the difficult mountain terrain hamper the process of fire extinguishing, the report said, noting that there is no danger of fire spreading to populated areas.