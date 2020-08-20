UrduPoint.com
Turkey Helps South Sudan Produces Face Masks

Thu 20th August 2020

Turkey's state-run aid agency TIKA has provided South Sudan sewing machines and cloth rolls for making masks to help it respond better to the corona-virus pandemic

SOUTH SUDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey's state-run aid agency TIKA has provided South Sudan sewing machines and cloth rolls for making masks to help it respond better to the corona-virus pandemic.

The 30 sewing machines, and 1,000-meter cloth roll will help in the production of about 15,000 face masks, the Turkish ambassador to South Sudan said while handing them over to the Ministry of Labor in the capital Juba on Thursday. "We are ready to support South Sudan whenever needed," Tugrul Biltekin said.

"We are working closely with the South Sudanese government, and have divided our aid into five phases. This is the last phase, to provide masks," he said, noting that it will provide job opportunities, especially to women, who will be running the machines.

Turkey, since the start of the outbreak in the African nation, has been at the forefront in providing assistance, the envoy said, adding that 10,000 families in Juba and the Western Bahr el Ghazal city of Wau have received foodstuffs from Ankara.

"TIKA is doing development work. If there are projects that need our support, we are ready to help," Biltekin said.

The assistance was received by Minister of Labor James Hoth Mai, who appreciated the Turkish government for the goodwill gesture.

"This donation is going to help the South Sudanese in fighting the pandemic, as well as create employment opportunities," he said.

