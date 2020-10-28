Turkey hikes inflation forecast as lira falls

Turkey's central bank said Wednesday inflation would be in the double digits this year as the nation's currency tested new lows against the dollar and euro

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Turkey's central bank said Wednesday inflation would be in the double digits this year as the nation's currency tested new lows against the dollar and euro.

The Turkish lira has lost more than a quarter of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, which translates into higher prices for imported goods and steeper inflation.

The central bank said in a report that annual inflation will come in at 12.1 percent as opposed to the 8.9 percent it had predicted three months ago.

The lira reached record-low levels of 8.29 against the dollar and 9.73 against the euro on Wednesday before recovering slightly.

The falls follow a deterioration of Turkey's relations with its Western allies and a quick depletion of the central bank's foreign currency reserves.