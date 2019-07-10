Turkey Hindered Crimea Delegates From Taking Part in Russia-Turkish Forum -Crimea Official

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Turkey has hindered the Crimean delegation from participating in the Russian-Turkish Public Forum, the head of a working group on international legal issues in the permanent mission of Crimea under the president of Russia told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Russian-Turkish Public Forum kicks off in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

"I had to leave for St. Petersburg where at the invitation of the event's organizers I was going to present the Crimean public opinion about development of the Black Sea region. However, comprehensive discussion on that and other issues is unlikely to take place as at the last moment the Turkish party decided that it is impossible for any Crimean delegate to take part in the forum, which is surprising and regretful," Alexander Molokhov said.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of those who participated in the referendum on the matter supported reunification. The reunification has not been recognized by Ukraine or any other state, including Turkey. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

Turkey has historically close ties with Crimea. In the 15-18th centuries, the Crimean Khanate was a protectorate of the Ottoman Empire, while some peninsula's southern territories, including the big port city of Kaffa (currently, Feodosia), were part of the empire.