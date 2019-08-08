Turkey Hit By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - European Mediterranean Seismological Centre
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:10 PM
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Western Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said
"M5.8 #earthquake in Western #Turkey #deprem was felt up to #Antalya #Izmir 250km [155 miles] away and by a few people in #Istanbul.
It was preceded 6 min earlier by a M4.2 foreshock," the EMSC said on Twitter.
According to the EMSC, the earthquake occurred at 14:25 local time (11:25 GMT), with the epicenter situated west of the city of Denizli. The depth of the earthquake was 8 kilometers, or about 5 miles.
No casualties or damage have so far been reported.