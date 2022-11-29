Turkey Holds Discussions With Sweden, Finland on NATO Membership Progress

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he had discussed with his Finnish and Sweden counterparts, Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde, in Bucharest steps towards their admission into NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he had discussed with his Finnish and Sweden counterparts, Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde, in Bucharest steps towards their admission into NATO.

"Held Trilateral FMs Meeting of (Turkey, Sweden, Finland).

Reviewed steps taken in line (with) the Trilateral Memorandum & stressed our expectations," Cavusoglu tweeted.

On June 28, the three countries signed a trilateral memorandum, which addressed Turkey's concerns on NATO membership of Sweden and Finland.

Sweden and Finland, amid the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine, have applied for NATO membership on May 18. As of yet, only Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the Swedish and Finnish applications.