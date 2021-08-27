UrduPoint.com

Turkey Holds First Talks With Taliban In Kabul: Erdogan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:21 PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey has held its first talks with the Taliban in Kabul, adding that Ankara was still assessing the Islamist group's offer to run the Afghan capital's airport

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey has held its first talks with the Taliban in Kabul, adding that Ankara was still assessing the Islamist group's offer to run the Afghan capital's airport.

"We have held our first talks with the Taliban, which lasted 3.5 hours," Erdogan told reporters. "If necessary, we will have the opportunity to hold such talks again."

