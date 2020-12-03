Turkey Hopes for Efficient Dialogue With US Under New Administration - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Ankara hopes to have an efficient dialogue with the United States under new administration, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

"What we need from upcoming administration is to engage and also to resolve the outstanding issues through dialogue instead of threatening language," Cavusoglu said during MED 2020 virtual conference.