Turkey Hopes For Transparent Vote Counting In US Presidential Election - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Turkey Hopes for Transparent Vote Counting in US Presidential Election - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Ankara expects that the process of counting votes in the US presidential elections will be democratic and transparent, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"We see that it will take another one or two days [to sum up the final results of the elections]. We hope that the vote counting process will be democratic and transparent.

The parties have objections, let's see how it ends. We must respect the choice of the American people. If the relations between the two presidents are good, it will have a positive effect on the relations between the countries," Cavusoglu said.

Presidential elections were held in the United States on Tuesday, with Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden running for the post of the head of the White House. The winner of the election is still unknown, the vote count continues.

More Stories From World

