Turkey Hopes Haftar, Sarraj Pledge Commitment To Ceasefire In Libya - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Ankara hopes Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar will commit themselves to a ceasefire in Libya and it will be possible to move on to the political process, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Ankara hopes Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar will commit themselves to a ceasefire in Libya and it will be possible to move on to the political process, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

"If Haftar signs this document [on a ceasefire] tomorrow morning, then as a result of the initiative proposed by the two presidents, we will ensure that Sarraj and Haftar will assume the necessary obligations, the ceasefire regime will continue... we will begin the political process," Cavusoglu said.

He was speaking after talks between the Russian and Turkish foreign and defense ministers, as well as the parties to the Libyan conflict.

