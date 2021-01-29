UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Hopes New US Administration Will Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal - Cavusoglu

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:15 PM

Turkey Hopes New US Administration Will Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal - Cavusoglu

Turkey hopes that the administration of new US President Joe Biden will resume implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Turkey hopes that the administration of new US President Joe Biden will resume implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"We supported the Iran nuclear deal.

Unfortunately, ex-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement. We hope that the Biden administration will rejoin it, and brotherly Iran will be freed from sanctions," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Iranian Mohammad Javad Zarif, currently on a visit in Turkey.

Related Topics

Iran Turkey Nuclear Visit Trump From Agreement

Recent Stories

England Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Prisons ..

3 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows 53% of Russian Citizens Have Conf ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Experts Meet With Chinese Counterparts for 1st ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Expects Switzerland to Maintain Dialogue De ..

3 minutes ago

China will 'no longer recognise' UK-issued BNO pas ..

50 minutes ago

Taliban Is Committed to Government Accepted by All ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.