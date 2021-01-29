Turkey Hopes New US Administration Will Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal - Cavusoglu

Turkey hopes that the administration of new US President Joe Biden will resume implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Turkey hopes that the administration of new US President Joe Biden will resume implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"We supported the Iran nuclear deal.

Unfortunately, ex-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement. We hope that the Biden administration will rejoin it, and brotherly Iran will be freed from sanctions," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Iranian Mohammad Javad Zarif, currently on a visit in Turkey.