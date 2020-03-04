UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Hopes Putin-Erdogan Talks To Result In Good Deal On Idlib - President's Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Turkey Hopes Putin-Erdogan Talks to Result in Good Deal on Idlib - President's Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Turkey expects the upcoming meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin to result in a good agreement on Syria's Idlib, where tensions have recently escalated, Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, our president will meet with Putin in Moscow. We have multifaceted relations with Russia and we go there hoping for a good agreement on Idlib. Since our key task is to ensure the ceasefire, we will discuss steps that we can take to achieve this goal. This will reduce tensions and help settle the refugee crisis. It is necessary to achieve a diplomatic solution instead of a military one," Kalin told reporters.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

22 minutes ago

National departments including PIA moving towards ..

16 minutes ago

BHU being made operational round the clock : Mini ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Services 360’ vi ..

1 hour ago

Esper Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak, Other Issues ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.