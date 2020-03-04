ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Turkey expects the upcoming meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin to result in a good agreement on Syria's Idlib, where tensions have recently escalated, Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, our president will meet with Putin in Moscow. We have multifaceted relations with Russia and we go there hoping for a good agreement on Idlib. Since our key task is to ensure the ceasefire, we will discuss steps that we can take to achieve this goal. This will reduce tensions and help settle the refugee crisis. It is necessary to achieve a diplomatic solution instead of a military one," Kalin told reporters.