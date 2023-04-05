Close
Turkey Hopes Russia-Finland Relations Proceed Without Tensions - Presidential Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Turkey expects that Finland's accession to NATO will not cause tensions between Helsinki and Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Turkey expects that Finland's accession to NATO will not cause tensions between Helsinki and Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that there had been no threats from Russia to Finland that would have forced it to lean towards joining NATO. On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Finland's accession to the alliance will have a negative impact on the Russian-Finnish relationship.

"In my opinion, Finland and Sweden are related to the European geography in some sort, let's say, from a cultural, historical point of view. I think, Russia has accepted it. On a meeting with Finland's representatives we asked about risks, and they said that here were no processes (on the border)," Kalin said in an interview to the Anadolu Agency.

The spokesperson said that Russia's relationship with Finland might avoid being strained just like with its other neighbors that have become NATO members in the past, such as Poland or the Baltic countries. "We hope there will be no tension," Kalin added.

On Tuesday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto handed over the document on the country's accession to NATO to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, thus officially making Finland the 31st member of the alliance. Finland decided to apply to join NATO in May 2022 in light of the Ukrainian conflict. At first, its application was signed by 28 out of 30 NATO members, since Hungary and Turkey were not prepared to ratify it. Then in spring 2023, Hungary and Turkey approved Finland's accession to NATO.

