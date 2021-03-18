UrduPoint.com
Turkey Hopes Russia Will Attend Afghan Peace Talks In April - Special Envoy

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Turkey Hopes Russia Will Attend Afghan Peace Talks in April - Special Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Turkey expects Russia to contribute to a conference on Afghan peace that it plans to host in April, the Turkish Foreign Ministry's special envoy for Afghanistan said Thursday.

"Russia is an important Turkish partner. We are closely coordinating the Afghan settlement with Russia.

We hope that Russia will be represented, but nothing has been decided yet," Hakan Tekin said.

Tekin, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Asia Department, said Turkey had not sent any invitations because the date of the conference had not been set.

The Afghan government and Taliban are taking part in back-to-back conferences as time is running short for a peace deal. The latest round was held in Moscow on Thursday.

