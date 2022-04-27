Turkey Hopes to Bring Russian, Ukrainian Presidents Together for Talks - Defense Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was brokering a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to end fighting in Ukraine.

"We hope that, despite certain difficulties, the two leaders will find an opportunity to meet in the coming days at the proposal of our president.

Turkey is continuing mediation to stop the humanitarian situation from getting worse and worse and ensure a ceasefire as soon as possible," he said.

Akar said he was closely following events in Ukraine. He added that Turkey had hosted Russian and Ukrainian officials for consultations in Ankara and Istanbul since before the conflict began. Erdogan has talked to Putin and Zelenskyy on the phone several times in the past two months.