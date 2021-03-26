Turkey Hopes to Complete COVID-19 Vaccine by June, Talks on Sputnik V Underway - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Turkey hopes to complete the COVID-19 vaccination campaign by June, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that negotiations with Russia on the Sputnik V vaccine are ongoing.

"We hope that the [vaccination] process will end in May-June and by the summer we will finally be able to return to normal life.

We have agreed with China for 100 million doses of vaccine, but we still haven't even received 50 million. Yesterday I told Chinese Foreign Minister [Wang Yi] that we are urgently awaiting deliveries, and he promised to personally oversee the situation. But we are also negotiating about vaccines with other countries, in particular with Russia. This [Russian] vaccine will ease [the situation]," Erdogan told reporters.