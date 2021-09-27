Turkey Hopes to Complete Paris Climate Deal Ratification by November - President

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Turkey expects to complete the ratification of the 2015 Paris Agreement before the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) starts in November, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"I hope that we will complete the ratification of the Paris Agreement before the start of the climate change summit in Glasgow in November," Erdogan said in a televised address.

The Scottish city of Glasgow is set to host the COP26 summit from October 31 to November 12, gathering representatives from some 200 countries. The UN climate conference, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring annual global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius.