UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Hopes To Resume Flights With Russia In Mid-July As COVID-19 Abates - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:09 PM

Turkey Hopes to Resume Flights With Russia in Mid-July as COVID-19 Abates - Minister

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told Sputnik on Thursday that his country hoped to resume air traffic with Russia in the middle of July, now that the COVID-19 epidemic seems to be way past its peak in Turkey and starting to decline in Russia

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told Sputnik on Thursday that his country hoped to resume air traffic with Russia in the middle of July, now that the COVID-19 epidemic seems to be way past its peak in Turkey and starting to decline in Russia.

"We are pleased to note that the number of new coronavirus cases quickly decreases on a daily basis. Therefore, we are gradually lifting restrictions. Domestic tourism will resume by the end of May, and we hope to resume flights to many European and Asian countries by the middle of June, ... as well as to Russia in the middle of July," Ersoy said.

Turkey is among the first countries that have completed arrangements to stabilize the tourism sector per the international health and tourism standards, according to the minister.

Ersoy added that his ministry and their Russian partners were now holding talks to allow people to travel to Turkey and resume cross flights.

"We are awaiting a visit of around 3,5 million Russian tourists this year after the resumption of air traffic between the two countries," Ersoy said, expressing hope that Moscow and Ankara would reach an agreement on the matter.

The minister, however, has noted that the country expects a 40 percent decrease in the overall number of travelers this year.

Earlier in the month, Turkey unveiled its Healthy Tourism Certification Program, which will include a range of measures to ensure the safety of passengers and employees, as well as precautions at relevant facilities and transport. The certification of hotels is due to start this month, according to the Tourism Ministry. By June 1, the Turkish authorities will publish a list of certified facilities.

Turkey eased the lockdown measures after seeing the daily coronavirus infection rate significantly decrease in the country over the recent weeks. On Wednesday, it registered the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since March 25.

Meanwhile, the daily growth of the infections in Russia has also started to decline. On Wednesday, the number of recoveries � 9,262 � for the first time surpassed the daily increase of new cases � 8,764 � indicating that the country has passed the peak of the epidemic.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Visit Traffic Ankara March May June July Agreement Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Construction industry package to help uplift real ..

5 minutes ago

Watchdog Calls Myanmar Bill Criminalizing Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

World Bank Lends Belarus $109Mln to Modernize High ..

6 minutes ago

Reasons to upgrade your phone with TECNO Pouvoir 4

13 minutes ago

Japan Lifts State of Emergency in 3 More Prefectur ..

2 minutes ago

China-Pakistan iron clad friendship remains firm a ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.