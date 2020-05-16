UrduPoint.com
Turkey Hopes To Welcome Foreign Tourists Back In Mid-June - Minister

Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

Turkey Hopes to Welcome Foreign Tourists Back in Mid-June - Minister

Turkey expects foreign tourists to return next month as Asian countries emerge from coronavirus-induced lockdowns, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Turkey expects foreign tourists to return next month as Asian countries emerge from coronavirus-induced lockdowns, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Saturday.

"We expect international travelers from several countries to return in mid-June.

They will apparently be China, South Korea and other countries in the region," he told NTV.

Ersoy added that domestic tourism was likely to resume on May 28, after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, but only if the coronavirus infection rate continues to slow down.

Turkey plans to start certifying hotels based on sanitary standards to help them reopen. The minister said hospitality infrastructure in the country closed on its own after demand dropped.

