Turkey Hosts International Conference On Kashmir

Thu 21st November 2019

Turkey hosts international conference on Kashmir

Kashmir is not an internal matter of India, speakers gathered at an international conference in the Turkish capital agreed on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Kashmir is not an internal matter of India, speakers gathered at an international conference in the Turkish capital agreed on Wednesday.

Kashmir Turmoil: Emerging Threats to Peace and Role of International Community was co-hosted by Turkey's Institute of Strategic Thinking and Pakistan's Lahore Center for Peace Research.

The speakers added that India's Aug. 5 move to unilaterally scrap the special provisions of the disputed region is a potential trigger to cause instability in South Asia.

The provisions allowed Jammu and Kashmir to enact its own laws and protected the region's citizenship law, which barred outsiders from settling in or owning land in the territory.

Sherry Rehman, a senator from Pakistan, said: "India is trying to redefine the global order [...] It is doing it by use of power, not soft power." Rehman said India's unilateral actions in Kashmir is a "slap on the face of international community and United Nations".

"India's attempt is not to just contain the resistance [of Kashmiris] but also contain the [Kashmir] story� not to let the news filter out," Rehman said, about the communications blackout imposed by India in the aftermath of the change in status of the Muslim-majority state.

India has since gradually eased the lockdown partially restoring cell phone services.

Shamshad Ahmad Khan, a former Pakistani diplomat, warned that if the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved "it will have disastrous consequences as it has become a virtual nuclear flash point".

Khan, who is also chairman of the Lahore Center for Peace Research, said: "India has tried to silence Kashmiris in past. It did not work and it will not work in future too."India and Pakistan both hold Kashmir in parts and claim it in full. China also controls part of the contested region, but it is India and Pakistan who have fought two wars over Kashmir.

