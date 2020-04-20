Turkey Imposes New COVID-19 Curfew in Istanbul, 30 Other Provinces From April 23-26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday imposed a curfew in 31 worst affected Turkish provinces, including the capital city of Ankara and the largest city of Istanbul, over the coronavirus epidemic from April 23 to April 26.

Curfews over COVID-19 were already imposed twice before in 31 Turkish provinces from April 11-12 and April 18-19.

"Effective 00:00 on April 23, a four-day curfew is imposed in 31 provinces," Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation.

According to the Turkish leader, the "modern measures" have already started having an effect as the number of tests in Turkey began increasing amid of decreasing cases.

"Soon, the number of deaths will begin decreasing, I hope," Erdogan said.

On Saturday, the Turkish government extended the lockdown in the 31 provinces, among them Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Antalya, for 15 more days.

As of Tuesday, the Turkish health authorities have reported 90,980 COVID-19 cases, including 2,140 fatalities.