Open Menu

Turkey Imposes Trade Restrictions On Israel Over Gaza War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Turkey said it would impose trade restrictions on Israel starting Tuesday over the war in Gaza, covering a range of products including cement and steel and iron construction materials.

The new measures come a day after Turkey said Israel had blocked its attempt to airdrop aid to Gaza.

"This decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the trade ministry announced on social media.

It attached a list of 54 products slated for export restrictions.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday vowed reprisals against Israel for blocking Turkey's air force from airdropping aid to Gaza, saying they would be implemented "step by step" and "without delay".

The export measures were approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he added.

Turkey has become one of the harshest critics of Israel's war on Gaza, with Erdogan branding Israel a "terrorist state".

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Turkey Social Media Gaza Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

11 minutes ago
 Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

3 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

3 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

7 hours ago
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

15 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

15 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

16 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

16 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

16 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

16 hours ago

More Stories From World