Turkey Imposes Trade Restrictions On Israel Over Gaza War
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Turkey said it would impose trade restrictions on Israel starting Tuesday over the war in Gaza, covering a range of products including cement and steel and iron construction materials.
The new measures come a day after Turkey said Israel had blocked its attempt to airdrop aid to Gaza.
"This decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the trade ministry announced on social media.
It attached a list of 54 products slated for export restrictions.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday vowed reprisals against Israel for blocking Turkey's air force from airdropping aid to Gaza, saying they would be implemented "step by step" and "without delay".
The export measures were approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he added.
Turkey has become one of the harshest critics of Israel's war on Gaza, with Erdogan branding Israel a "terrorist state".
