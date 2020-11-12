Turkey In Center Of Karabakh Settlement - Defense Minister
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:27 PM
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that his country was in the center of settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, both on the field and at the negotiating table
"Where is Turkey [in the agreement on Karabakh]? Turkey is in it.
Both at the table and on the field ... Tomorrow a large delegation from Russia will arrive. Tactical and technical details will be discussed, who will stand where and who will do what," Akar said, as quoted by state-run news agency Anadolu.