Turkey In Talks With China, Russia On Supplies Of Coronavirus Vaccine - Erdogan
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:30 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Turkey is in talks with China and Russia on supplies of vaccines against the coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.
"Apart from China, we are discussing [vaccine] supplies with Russia," Erdogan told reporters.
The Turkish president added that he was ready to vaccinate himself to inspire the other people to do the same.