Turkey In Talks With West On Eliminating Obstacles To Paying For Russian Products - Source

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Turkey, together with the United Nations (UN), is negotiating with the United States and the United Kingdom to remove obstacles to paying for Russian products, the export of which is planned as part of the grain deal, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Turkey, together with the United Nations (UN), is negotiating with the United States and the United Kingdom to remove obstacles to paying for Russian products, the export of which is planned as part of the grain deal, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended until July 17 without any changes, but if all problematic issues of the initiative are not resolved in two months, it would be terminated after July 17. The ministry added that there were five "systemic" tasks to be solved within the framework of the Russia-UN memorandum, including the re-connection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies.

"Currently, together with the UN, we are negotiating with Western countries, mainly with the US and the United Kingdom, in order to remove obstacles in financial transactions when Russian products gain access to world markets. The process is difficult, but negotiations continue. I can say that there is an understanding that this is necessary for the smooth operation of the mechanism," the source told Sputnik.

