Turkey Increases Fines For Violating Aviation Security Requirements

The Turkish authorities have imposed higher fines for violating aviation security requirements both in the air and on the ground, the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Turkish authorities have imposed higher fines for violating aviation security requirements both in the air and on the ground, the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.

According to the new rules, airplane passengers who act disorderly in the cabin will be fined 2,603 Turkish liras ($431), the directorate general's website said.

Owners of drones who fail to register their devices will have to pay 9,013 Turkish liras, while those who specify a drone's characteristics incorrectly or launch it in an unauthorized location will be fined up to 18,025 Turkish liras.

According to the directorate general, drones have recently become a serious threat to civil aircraft. The launch of drones in the area of airports has led to numerous emergencies.

More Stories From World

