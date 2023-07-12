Turkey Informed US in Advance About Demands on EU Accession Process - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were informed in advance about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to make Sweden's accession to NATO contingent on the resumption of EU membership talks between Ankara and Brussels, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

On Monday, Erdogan said ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius that Turkey would make Sweden's membership in NATO possible after the EU opens its doors for Ankara. Later that day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Turkish leader had agreed to forward the NATO accession protocol for Sweden to the parliament for ratification as soon as possible, while the Swedish government had agreed to help Turkey with the EU accession process and visa liberalization with the bloc.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Blinken in a phone conversation ahead of the Vilnius summit that Turkey would include its EU membership issue on the agenda, the report said.

Erdogan then sent the same message to Biden, who assured the Turkish president of his support, it added.

At the same time, on Tuesday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Turkey's bid to join the European Union is not connected with Sweden's accession to NATO.

After submitting a formal application to the EU in 1987, Turkey waited until 1999 to obtain candidate country status. The negotiations on the membership began only six years later, in 2005, but since then the process seems to have stalled. In 2019, EU-Turkey talks were terminated after Brussels accused Ankara of oppressing free media and civil society in the country. Currently, only 16 out of 35 negotiating chapters have been opened in this process.