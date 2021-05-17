UrduPoint.com
Turkey Informs Russia on COVID-19 Measures in Push for Lifting Travel Curbs - Reports

A high-level Turkish delegation briefed Russian officials on Monday about efforts to rein in coronavirus cases in Turkey in a push for Russia to lift restrictions on air traffic, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A high-level Turkish delegation briefed Russian officials on Monday about efforts to rein in coronavirus cases in Turkey in a push for Russia to lift restrictions on air traffic, media reported.

Earlier in the day, a Turkish source told Sputnik that Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Deputy Health Minister Tolga Tolunay would arrive in Russia on Monday for talks with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

According to Turkrus news website, the Turkish delegation informed Russian officials about COVID-19 measures and a decrease in infections in Turkey.

Russia suspended most flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1 over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country popular with Russian tourists.

Turkey imposed a full lockdown from April 29 to May 17. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that the country will considerably relax the COVID-19 rules in June.

