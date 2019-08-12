(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Turkey insists that the width of the safe zone in Syria's north should amount to 30-40 kilometers (18.6-24.8 miles) and is waiting for Washington's steps, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Ankara and Washington have recently reached agreement on creating the safe zone at Syria's border with Turkey and a center to coordinate joint operations.

Meanwhile, Damascus opposes the decision, qualifying this as a violation both of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of international law.

"The safe zone in Syria should extend 30-40 kilometers depthward from the Turkish border. This is exactly in this direction that we expect steps to be made [by the United States]," Akar said, as aired by NTV broadcaster.

He added that Turkey was ready to create the safe zone solo as well.

"We have plans B and C," Akar stressed.