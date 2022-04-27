Turkey Installs Radars for Detecting Drifting Mines in Bosphorus - Defense Ministry

Turkey has installed radars for detecting drifting mines in the Bosphorus Strait, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, adding there are no problems with navigation

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Turkey has installed radars for detecting drifting mines in the Bosphorus Strait, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, adding there are no problems with navigation.

"Three mines have been safely destroyed so far. Our mine ships, helicopters, maritime patrol aircraft and submarine teams are on alert.

We are now closely monitoring the Bosphorus. We have taken additional measures to control entry and exit and ... installed detection radars. At the moment, we can safely say that there are no problems with maritime traffic in the Bosphorus," Akar said, as quoted by his office.

When asked if Turkey needs any support in finding and defusing mines, Akar said that the Turkish armed forces have very advanced capabilities in this regard.