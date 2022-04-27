UrduPoint.com

Turkey Installs Radars For Detecting Drifting Mines In Bosphorus - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 01:08 PM

Turkey Installs Radars for Detecting Drifting Mines in Bosphorus - Defense Ministry

Turkey has installed radars for detecting drifting mines in the Bosphorus Strait, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, adding there are no problems with navigation

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Turkey has installed radars for detecting drifting mines in the Bosphorus Strait, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, adding there are no problems with navigation.

"Three mines have been safely destroyed so far. Our mine ships, helicopters, maritime patrol aircraft and submarine teams are on alert.

We are now closely monitoring the Bosphorus. We have taken additional measures to control entry and exit and ... installed detection radars. At the moment, we can safely say that there are no problems with maritime traffic in the Bosphorus," Akar said, as quoted by his office.

When asked if Turkey needs any support in finding and defusing mines, Akar said that the Turkish armed forces have very advanced capabilities in this regard.

Related Topics

Turkey Traffic Alert

Recent Stories

Govt likely to bring back Asim Ahmed as FBR chair ..

Govt likely to bring back Asim Ahmed as FBR chairman today

7 minutes ago
 Load-shedding continues in urban, rural areas

Load-shedding continues in urban, rural areas

17 minutes ago
 Solar energy projects lower bills in Rio de Janeir ..

Solar energy projects lower bills in Rio de Janeiro favelas

1 minute ago
 Austria Accepts Russia's Conditions on New Scheme ..

Austria Accepts Russia's Conditions on New Scheme for Gas Payment - Chancellor

1 minute ago
 Modi govt has plunged IIOJK into darkness: PDP

Modi govt has plunged IIOJK into darkness: PDP

1 minute ago
 Sanaullah expresses resolve to arrest perpetrators ..

Sanaullah expresses resolve to arrest perpetrators of Karachi blast

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.