Turkey Intends to Speed Up Safe Zone Creation in Northeastern Syria - Security Council

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Turkey intends to accelerate efforts aimed at creating a safe zone in northern Syria, located east of the Euphrates, the National Security Council said in a statement on Monday, following a meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The international community is informed that Turkey is in favor of a political solution to the Syrian crisis on the basis of a constitution with respect for the territorial integrity of the country. In this regard, Turkey will accelerate sincere efforts to implement a safe zone project that will ensure the return of Syrian refugees," the statement read.

It also noted that Turkey would continue Operation Claw in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) until "the region is completely cleared of terrorists."

In August, Ankara and Washington reached an agreement on the establishment of a coordination center for joint operations and the planned safe zone in northern Syria. Damascus has opposed the agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law.