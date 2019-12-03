UrduPoint.com
Turkey Intends To Uphold Ceasefire Deal Obligations In Syria - Erdogan's Administration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:28 PM

Turkey Intends to Uphold Ceasefire Deal Obligations in Syria - Erdogan's Administration

Turkey is fighting terrorists in Syria's northeast, not the Syrian army and Ankara intends to uphold the ceasefire agreement in the region, Ismail Safi, a member of the Turkish Presidency's Council of Security and Foreign Policies, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Turkey is fighting terrorists in Syria's northeast, not the Syrian army and Ankara intends to uphold the ceasefire agreement in the region, Ismail Safi, a member of the Turkish Presidency's Council of Security and Foreign Policies, told Sputnik.

"Terror elements are not completely cleared from this region. Turkey is not [in a] struggle with the Syrian Regime forces, only with terrorists. Turkey's intention [is] not ... to violate the cease-fire obligations," Safi said.

