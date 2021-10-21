UrduPoint.com

Turkey Interested In Continuation Of Russia-NATO Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:32 PM

Turkey is interested in the continuation of the Russia-NATO dialogue, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Tanju Bilgic, said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Turkey is interested in the continuation of the Russia-NATO dialogue, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Tanju Bilgic, said on Thursday.

"We want the Russian Federation and NATO to continue the dialogue. We convey these our wishes to both the Russian side and our NATO allies," Bilgic told reporters.

More Stories From World

