Turkey Interested in Cooperating With Russia on Small Modular Nuke Technology - Official

Turkey is interested in working with Russia on small modular technology (SMR), Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) President Abdulkadir Balikci told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Turkey is interested in working with Russia on small modular technology (SMR), Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) President Abdulkadir Balikci told Sputnik.

"Turkey is interested right now in SMR technology, maybe we can work with the Russian companies," he said on the sidelines of the IAEA ministerial in Washington. "We need help from the expertise from the other countries. Also, we are in our agency, we are working on the fourth generation of nuclear power plants."

Russia is now participating in building Turkey's first ever nuclear power plant, the Akkuyu NPP, which will meet up to 10% of the country's energy demand.

Balikci said the new plant Rosatom is building is very important to Turkey for electricity generation infrastructure and ensuring a robust energy mix.

He also pointed out how Russia helped with learning how to operate the plants.

"Turkish operators, some scientists or some students, they went to Russia, more than 200 of them. I think they started to go maybe five years ago. They got their bachelor's degree. They studied at the universities, some Russian universities. So they started coming back to Turkey to operate power plants that the Russians trained them (on)," he added.

Balikci also pointed that Turkey is going to build the second one in Sinop with the help of Rosatom and Russian companies.

"We are building first one right now. So next reactor will come into service in almost end of 2023," he noted. "Each one new reactor will come, you know that there are four reactors in Akkuyu site. I don't have much information on Sinop power plant, but I believe they will start as soon as possible."

Balikci spoke on the sidelines of the the IAEA ministerial conference on nuclear power in the 21st century being held in Washington, DC from October 26-28.