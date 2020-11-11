UrduPoint.com
Turkey Interested In Domestic Production Of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Turkey Interested in Domestic Production of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Turkey has expressed interest in organizing production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at the facilities of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers, the Russian Health Ministry said on Wednesday, commenting on the recent conversation of Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and his Turkish counterpart, Fahrettin Koca.

"The head of the Turkish Health Ministry expressed interest in organizing production of the Sputnik V vaccine at the facilities of Turkish pharmaceutical manufacturers after the toxicological research envisioned by the local legislation," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Murashko assured Koca of Russia's readiness to conduct the research in a certified laboratory, the ministry added.

"The sides agreed to start implementing the agreements in the coming days," the statement read on.

