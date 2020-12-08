Turkey invites global brands to invest in post-COVID-19 era

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan called on global brands on Tuesday to invest in Turkey in the post-COVID-19 era

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan called on global brands on Tuesday to invest in Turkey in the post-COVID-19 era.

Speaking at the virtually organized International Investment Summit, Elvan said Turkey launched a campaign in the fields of economy and justice to make the country a focus of attraction for investors.

"We would resolutely implement the necessary reforms to make the future more predictable for the investors," he said, noting that investing brands would catch a strong growth potential in the ecosystem that Turkey would offer.

According to Elvan, the pandemic revealed the disadvantages of sticking to a single supplier in production for multinational companies, and therefore, in the coming period, the center of gravity of production will spread more evenly across the world.

"Countries that can make the best use of this opportunity will be the winners of the new era," he noted.