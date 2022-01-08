Turkey Invites Greece to Resolve Bilateral Issues Via Dialogue in Ankara - Defense Chief

Turkey is committed to a peaceful settlement of problems with Greece and invites the Greek side to a meeting in Ankara to resolve bilateral issues, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday

"Despite all the provocations, we propose to meet, resolve issues peacefully, take measures to build confidence. We invite (the Greek side) to a meeting in Ankara.

We want the issues of concern to be discussed and resolved at the meetings. That's all we say. Despite our entire peaceful approach, they continue to violate our airspace and territorial waters," Akar said as quoted by Turkish Anadolu news agency.

For decades Turkey has been at odds with Greece over a range of issues, such as competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus and illegal migration.