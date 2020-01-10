Turkey invites Malaysia to produce aircraft

Turkey has invited Malaysia for the joint production of Turkey's unique jet trainer and light attack aircraft named "Hurjet", the CEO of the aviation giant Turkish Aerospace said

Malaysia may contribute to the technology of the aircraft with its plane part production ability, Temel Kotil told Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Kotil said: "We need to find an international partner. It's a big project, not only for Turkey." The offer engaged attraction of Malaysia, and we expect a positive approach, he added.

Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Kazakhstan are important for Turkish Aerospace, he said.

Kotil also reminded that Turkey and Malaysia signed a cooperation agreement for making production in the composite field.

Malaysia has great composite producing plants but it is not good at aviation field, he stressed.

Referring to Turkey's multirole utility helicopter "Gokbey", he said Gokbey is a perfect project, and the helicopter can be used globally.

Kotil also said the company can share its technology over its other projects such as unmanned aerial vehicles Anka and Aksungur.