UrduPoint.com

Turkey Involved In Talks Over Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Turkey Involved in Talks Over Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal - Defense Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Turkey has been actively involved in talks with other parties over the extension of the Black Sea grain shipping deal, which is set to expire on November 19, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"The deal is soon to expire, on November 19. We are in talks with our partners over the deal's extension," Akar told Turkish broadcaster Haberturk, noting that Turkey was also making further efforts to enable the exports of goods and fertilizers from Black Sea ports.

Akar stated that the grain corridor in the Black Sea had started to fully function again after Russia returned to the deal earlier in the week.

"The passage of ships through the grain corridor has fully returned to normal.

It continues to function, it is a humanitarian matter," the defense minister stated.

Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal on Saturday after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone on Wednesday. Shortly after, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the deal, and the Russian defense ministry confirmed it.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan July November From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Afr ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Africa

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

4 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

13 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

13 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.