Turkey Involved in Talks Over Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal - Defense Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Turkey has been actively involved in talks with other parties over the extension of the Black Sea grain shipping deal, which is set to expire on November 19, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"The deal is soon to expire, on November 19. We are in talks with our partners over the deal's extension," Akar told Turkish broadcaster Haberturk, noting that Turkey was also making further efforts to enable the exports of goods and fertilizers from Black Sea ports.

Akar stated that the grain corridor in the Black Sea had started to fully function again after Russia returned to the deal earlier in the week.

"The passage of ships through the grain corridor has fully returned to normal.

It continues to function, it is a humanitarian matter," the defense minister stated.

Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal on Saturday after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone on Wednesday. Shortly after, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the deal, and the Russian defense ministry confirmed it.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.