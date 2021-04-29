UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Is Ready To Host Russian Delegation To Check Safety Of Resorts Anytime - Cavusoglu

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:04 PM

Turkey Is Ready to Host Russian Delegation to Check Safety of Resorts Anytime - Cavusoglu

Turkey is ready to host a Russian delegation of sanitary inspectors to check resorts safety at all times, even immediately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Turkey is ready to host a Russian delegation of sanitary inspectors to check resorts safety at all times, even immediately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik.

"Even last year I spoke with [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov and invited Russian experts.

So whenever they want to come, we are ready to host them. Even if they want to come immediately, we are ready, and they can pay another visit later on whenever they want. It doesn't have to be only one visit," Cavusoglu said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Visit All

Recent Stories

EU Ambassador to Russia Believes Relations Are at ..

1 minute ago

Navalny political network disbands ahead of 'extre ..

1 minute ago

South Korea's Park sets early pace in bid for Sing ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Seeks Good Relations With Everyone But US, ..

7 minutes ago

Participants of Informal Talks on Cyprus Fail to R ..

11 minutes ago

EU: Commercial vehicle market expands 21.6% in Q1

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.