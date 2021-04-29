Turkey Is Ready to Host Russian Delegation to Check Safety of Resorts Anytime - Cavusoglu

Turkey is ready to host a Russian delegation of sanitary inspectors to check resorts safety at all times, even immediately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Turkey is ready to host a Russian delegation of sanitary inspectors to check resorts safety at all times, even immediately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik.

"Even last year I spoke with [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov and invited Russian experts.

So whenever they want to come, we are ready to host them. Even if they want to come immediately, we are ready, and they can pay another visit later on whenever they want. It doesn't have to be only one visit," Cavusoglu said.