Turkey-Israel Ties to Gain Momentum After Restoring Full Diplomatic Relations - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the relations between his country and Israel will gain new momentum after a recent restoration of full diplomatic relations, Erdogan's office said on Friday following a phone talk between the Turkish president and his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the relations between his country and Israel will gain new momentum after a recent restoration of full diplomatic relations, Erdogan's office said on Friday following a phone talk between the Turkish president and his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog.

On Wednesday, Turkey and Israel agreed to mutually reappoint ambassadors and restore full diplomatic ties. Erdogan called this decision "an important step taken in order for the bilateral relations to advance in a positive direction."

"Noting that the re-appointment of the ambassadors will add momentum to the (Turkey)-Israel relations, President Erdogan said (Turkey) favors the improvement of cooperation and dialogue on the basis of respect for mutual sensitivities," the presidential office said on Twitter.

Besides bilateral relations, the leaders also discussed regional issues, Erdogan's office said.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and Israel started deteriorating in 2008, following an Israeli military operation in Gaza. In 2011, Ankara downgraded diplomatic ties with the country after the Israeli special forces captured the Mavi Marmara ship sailing out of Turkey to the Gaza Strip in May 2010. A brief reconciliation lasted from 2016 until 2018, when ambassadors were recalled once again over the murder of 59 Palestinians by Israeli military during protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

