Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Turkey Issues 53 Arrest Warrants Over Suspected Links to FETO - Prosecutor's Office

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for a total of 53 people over alleged links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, with arrest operations currently underway across 23 Turkish provinces, the press service of Turkey's Attorney General in the Konya province told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Attorney General has issued arrest warrants for 53 civilians connected to Fethullah Gulen's organization, who have clandestine links to army officers," the press service said, adding that the "arrests are continuing in 23 Turkish provinces, and six people have been arrested so far.

"

The Turkish government has long been accusing Gulen, and all organizations affiliated with him, of attempts to orchestrate a coup in Turkey. Following the short-lived rebellion on July 15, 2016, thousands were arrested ” among them state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers ” and tens of thousands more have been dismissed or suspended over their suspected links to the group. Gulen, who lives in exile in the United States, has denied the accusations.

